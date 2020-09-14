Masked and long absent, many students return to Mass. schools

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in towns across Massachusetts returned to school today for the first time since March, wearing masks and beginning a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Westwood High School Principal Amy Davenport said she was glad to be reunited with students after the virus cut last school year short.

“It just felt like a breath of fresh air after being so far apart from one another,” Davenport said.

Parents outside Deerfield Elementary said it was good for their kids to see other students.

“I think the kids enjoyed it a lot,” said parent John O’Donnell. “It was nice to have them in a social atmosphere that was pretty safe.”

Schools are requiring masks and spacing students’ desks 6 feet apart. Some, like Stoughton, are working under a hybrid model, where students alternate days in and out of school to keep class sizes small.

Davenport said Westwood High School has been reorganized to have one-way hallways, among other measures designed to reduce contact.

“Our class blocks are longer so there’s less passing time, we’re no longer able to offer an in-building lunch service for our students,” Davenport said.

