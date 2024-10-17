WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of a string of three break-ins in Westboro Saturday, involving a tanning salon, restaurant, and a pub, officials said.

At around 9:57 p.m., a masked man entered through the back of the Sun Catchers Tanning Spa, 166 Milk St., in Westmeadow Plaza, where security footage shows him taking cash from the cash drawer, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Police said he then moved onto the Spices Punjabi Dhaba restaurant next door, and got inside via the rear entrance, police said. He walked to the front counter and took more cash, according to authorities.

The masked man then allegedly broke through drywall in the men’s restroom to access JP’s Pub and Restaurant on the other side, police said. He found a cash box in the pub’s office and took out the money, according to Westboro police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a green hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants, sneakers, latex-coated work gloves, and a ski mask with eye and mouth holes, police said.

Detectives are working with police in nearby towns, where similar incidents have occurred.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg McRae at gmcrae@westboroughma.gov or call 508-475-4344.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)