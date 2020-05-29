Masked man tried to shimmy up wall to second floor apartment in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three women who live on Havre Street in East Boston were stunned to learn that a man wearing a face mask tried to scale the wall of their apartment building.

“It’s very unsettling to know that was happening without us knowing,” Adriana Alvarez said.

The women recently completed graduate school at Suffolk University and live on the second floor.

There are no windows on the first floor and if that man was able to get high enough, he would have been able to enter their apartment.

“It is definitely unsettling that people are climbing up between buildings,” Micaleen Rogers said.

A second masked man approached the front door of the apartment when Antonio Avanti lives.

The men never made it into the buildings and did flee the scene on foot with one running through an alley and the other taking off down the street.

“I think something must have spooked them but I don’t know what,” Antonio Avanti said.

Now, all those who live nearby are making sure their windows are closed and their guard is up.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to call the police.

