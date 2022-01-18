BOSTON (WHDH) -

Police responded to multiple Regina Pizzeria locations for reports of unruly customers over the weekend after Boston’s newest COVID-19 rules went into effect, officials said.

On Saturday, Boston began requiring anyone eating in a restaurant to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination. That day, police responded to the pizza parlor’s Fenway location after a group refused to show their vaccine cards and wouldn’t leave, officials said.

And on Sunday, police responded to the original North End location after a man walked into the restaurant without a mask, against ongoing city restrictions. When he was stopped, the man said he was “from the neighborhood” and then pushed a general manager and punched him.

In a statement, a company spokesperson “All the Reginas have been instructed to follow city mandates on masks and vaccine cards and that’s what they’re doing.” Customers said they were concerned for workers in the restaurant.

“Enforcing is a tough issue. Its putting too much burden on the restaurants,” said Ramesh Gunawardena.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)