Masks no longer required during recess, outdoor youth sporting events in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students are no longer required to wear a face covering for outdoor activities like school recess or youth sporting events in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that beginning Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Early Education and Care would no longer require masks in these outdoor settings; however, face coverings are still required indoors for staff and students of K-12 schools and early education providers.

Meaghan Schilling, whose children attend school in Plymouth, said that, “It’s a step in the right direction.”

“I think it’s been a hard year and we’re all ready to get back to a little bit of normal,” she added.

Students are also now permitted to share objects in classrooms.

On May 29, all coronavirus restrictions statewide will be lifted, including all youth and amateur sports restrictions.

Currently, youth athletes 18 and under are no longer required to wear face coverings while playing outdoor sports, Baker said.

Despite the new guidance, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Director of Communications Tara Bennett said that no changes have been made to their guidelines.

“We’re close to the finish line and near the end but we’re not quite there yet so patience is needed,” she said.

Once the school year ends and summer camps begin, kids will be able to go mask free outside.

“We’re just really happy to be able to welcome kids back this summer in a safe and fun environment and just let kids just be kids,” said Christina Wilson, of the Old Colony YMCA.

