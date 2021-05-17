Masks no longer required during school recess, outdoor youth sporting events in Mass.

Beginning May 18, state education officials will no longer require masks for outdoor activities like recess and will allow for the sharing of objects in classrooms, in both K-12 and child care settings.

Face coverings will remain required indoors for staff and students of K-12 schools and early education providers.

“It’s a step in the right direction. I think it’s been a hard year and we’re all ready to get back to a little bit of normal,” said Meaghan Schilling whose children attend school in Plymouth.

“I just don’t think that they should be sharing anything at all. Outside is different you know what I mean,” said Anthony Edwards. ”

Also Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 guidance for youth and amateur sports will be updated to no longer require face coverings for youth athletes 18 and under while playing outdoor sports.

Effective May 29, all youth and amateur sports COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Though the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced they have no plans to update their mask policy at this time.

The administration is also planning to release updated guidance for summer camps effective May 29, which will include no longer requiring masks for outdoor activities.

“We are just really happy to be able to welcome kids back again this summer in a safe and fun environment and just let kids be kids,” said Christina Wilson who runs Camp Clark in Plymouth.

That means close to 500 kids a day enjoying the 83-acre sprawling campus run by the Old Colony YMCA and no masks needed for campers outside.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)