HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Vaccinated students and staff at Hopkinton High School no longer need to wear masks after the school met the 80 percent vaccination threshold required by the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued an indoor mask mandate for all public schools through Nov. 1 with a waiver available to middle and high schools as long as 80 percent of their students and staff have been vaccinated.

Hopkinton Public Schools superintendent submitted a waiver form for the high school on Oct. 1, which was approved by DESE on Oct. 7.

Vaccinated students and staff now can choose if they want to wear a mask, while those who remain unvaccinated still need to wear a face covering.

