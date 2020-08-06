Masks required in downtown Newburyport

Starting Friday, Newburyport residents and visitors will need to wear a mask or cloth face covering in that city’s downtown, on the boardwalk and on the Clipper City Rail Trail.

The state’s mask order requires face coverings in public places when social distancing is not possible, and the new order in Newburyport will require them regardless of distance in indoor and outdoor public places.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen the number of visitors to our downtown and rail trail continue to rise, making it difficult to practice proper social distancing at times, so we want to further emphasize the importance of wearing a mask or face covering,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement.

The city’s order carries exceptions for children under age 2, people with health conditions or disabilities, and anyone who is eating or sitting in a private vehicle. It also prohibits businesses from allowing an unmasked patron to enter, unless that person qualifies for an exemption.

