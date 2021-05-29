BOSTON (WHDH) - While Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s mask mandate on Saturday for fully vaccinated residents, some businesses say they’re still keeping masks handy.

Employees at Beacon Hill Chocolates said they mirrored how customers were acting inside.

“You have yours on so I’ll put mine on and if they don’t have there’s on then I’m like it’s ok, and I’ll lower it just a little,” said Jesse Dorsi. “It all depends on who comes in and whether or not we choose to wear them or not.”

Almost all employees at Lambert’s Rainbow Fruit in Dorchester are vaccinated, but employees wore their masks on Saturday and said 65 percent of customers did the same.

“Customers kind of do what they want,” said Bill Lambert. “If they want to come in and they want to wear a mask they can, obviously they can. If they don’t have to, they don’t want to. I’m not making it mandatory.”

