Masphee boating instructor charged with possession of child pornography released on personal recognizance

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Masphee man charged with possession and distribution of child pornography was released on personal recognizance after facing a judge Thursday, police say.

Ronald Walsh, 66, was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his home on Wampanoag Drive, according to Mashpee police.

Police say Walsh is a children’s boating instructor for Boat Safe Massachusetts and at several Cape Cod yacht clubs.

The search warrant was a result of a Barnstable Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that spanned several months and focused on a computer at the Wampanoag Drive address which was distributing child pornography images and videos, according to police.

The on-scene investigation revealed at least one computer had the file-sharing software utilized to distribute the child pornography and several digital devices were seized during the execution of the warrant and are being examined as this investigation continues, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

