Mass. adds grouping of new names to massive list of unclaimed property owners

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Friday that a grouping of new names and more than 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners.

Those who have unclaimed property include Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, head coach Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics’ organization itself, according to Goldberg.

“It is time to block out distractions, take it to the bucket, and let the Unclaimed Property team assist you,” Goldberg said in a news release. “During uncertain times, this opportunity to rebound can really help. One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. So, call our office today to begin the give-and-go.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.

In 2019, the state processed over 110,000 claims worth over $130 million in property to its rightful owners.

The newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. To find out if you’re on the list, click here, or call 888-344-MASS.

