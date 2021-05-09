Mass. advancing to Phase 4, Step 2 of state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday more venues in Massachusetts will be able to reopen as the state begins Phase 4 Step 2 of its reopening plan.

The decision to move forward comes as the number of high-risk communities and hospitalizations continues to drop and Mass. continues to be a leader in vaccination rates, according to health officials.

Effective Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks will be permitted to raise capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent.

Amusement and water parks will be permitted to open at 50 percent capacity after submitting safety plans to the Department of Public Health.

Road races and other large outdoor athletic events can resume in-person but must use staggered starts with appropriate safety measures after submitting plans to the Department of Public Health.

Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for both moderate and high-risk sports.

Additionally, indoor singing will be permitted with strict distancing requirements at restaurants, event venues, and other businesses.

Under the new guidelines, grocery stores with a pharmacy department will no longer be required to offer senior hours. However, the Mass. Department of Public Health still urges stores to dedicate specific hours of operation for seniors.

The aforementioned changes are the only Phase 4 Step 2 guidelines that go into effect Monday. Others will go into effect later in the month.

“We’re going to balance the economic stuff with the public health data,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “If we see significant improvements in our data over the course of the next month or so, we’ll make adjustments.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)