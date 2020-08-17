Mass. AG considering legal action against Trump over USPS, mail-in voting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she is considering taking legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration and the United States Postal Service to stop them from using new operational changes that could slow mail service in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has stated that he believes mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud, but Bay State Democrats say the president’s claims are preposterous.

“Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic, it’s going to make our country the laughing stock of the world,” Trump said at a news conference over the weekend.

John Flattery, of the American Postal Workers Union, says the daily delivery of packages and letters in Massachusetts is in danger.

“They’re cutting staffing and reducing hours and just taking away machinery,” Flattery said. “Not of it makes sense…people are frustrated to see mail sit that we’re not allowed to sort.”

Social media was set ablaze last week after shared photos showed the apparent removal of Boston-area mailboxes. A USPS spokesperson claimed the boxes were being upgraded with more secure models.

The USPS says it has since halted the removal of mailboxes in Massachusetts cities and towns.

“In order to guarantee that ballots are expedited, which is what they should be, probably at this point there needs to be some sort of court action,” said William F. Galvin, Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Healey said she has been in touch with other attorneys general to figure out next steps, including possible legal action.

“We want to make sure neither Donald Trump nor the United States Postal Service administrator is doing anything that would interfere with or undermine the public’s abilities to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Healey said.

Becky Grossman, a congressional candidate who is running against U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, wants a court order to ensure that all Massachusetts mail-in primary ballots postmarked by Sept. 1 get counted, even if they come in late.

“Voters are at risk of their ballots not being counts, and that is not OK,” Grossman said.

Trump has said that he opposes funding that would allow for more absentee ballots to be cast by mail.

The USPS said it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

As of Monday, ballots won’t be counted in Massachusetts unless they arrive at local elections office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.

A court order could come as early as Tuesday.

