BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Monday, accusing the agency of making unlawful arrests in state courthouses, in violation of the Massachusetts PROTECT Act.

In the lawsuit, Campbell is also accusing the agency of interfering with the state’s authority to operate its judicial system, disrupting court proceedings causing fear, chaos, and confusion, and undermining constitutional principles and public safety.

The PROTECT Act, which took effect November 3, explicity bars “civil immigration arrests” in state court without judicial warrants. Campbell’s lawsuit claims that ICE has ignored the provision and continues to carry out the arrests.

In a statement, Campbell said in part, “ICE is misleading the public by suggesting that these arrests make us safer when, in fact, ICE’s actions are preventing criminal cases from moving forward, denying a victim’s ability to obtain accountability, violating a defendant’s due process, and leaving open the possibility that someone facing serious criminal charges could ultimately be released from ICE custody without their criminal case ever being resolved. I, along with our district attorneys, share the goal of holding defendants accountable for crimes, yet ICE’s unlawful tactics to arrest someone for a civil immigration violation is not the same as holding them accountable for a crime.”

Campbell said she is concerned for those arrested, but also for the integrity of the Massachusetts judicial system. She fears someone facing serious criminal charges could ultimately be released from ICE custody without their criminal case ever being resolved, and says that violates the state’s right to see justice served.

“To justify these arrests, ICE is relying on a July 2025 directive that permits ICE officials to conduct civil arrests in state courthouses, even if state law prohibits those arrests,” Campbell said. “ICE is unlawfully interfering with the Commonwealth’s sovereign authority, and unlawfully using state courts and resources to carry out federal immigration enforcement.”

In the weeks since the PROTECT Act took effect, ICE has arrested at least 38 people in Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants. With the lawsuit, Campbell is asking the court to block ICE’s unlawful arrest policies and prevent the agency from conducting immigrations arrests at Massachusetts courthouses unless permitted by state law.

Governor Maura Healey voiced her support for Campbell, writing, “The Trump Administration’s ICE arrests at Massachusetts courthouses are interfering with our justice system and undermining public safety. When people are afraid to go to court, victims are less likely to report crimes, survivors are less likely to seek protection, and our communities are less safe. That’s why I signed the PROTECT Act. We expect ICE and all federal agents to follow Massachusetts law. I want to thank Attorney General Campbell for filing this lawsuit to hold the Trump Administration accountable, enforce Massachusetts law and protect the safety and rights of our residents.

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