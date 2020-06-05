Mass. AG issues advisory saying mailed debit cards are stimulus payments, not scams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey released an advisory on Friday advising residents not to throw away mailed prepaid debit cards from the federal government thinking that they are a scam.

Federal stimulus payments are being issued through a Economic Impact Payment debit card to millions of Americans, Healey said. Those expecting paper checks are regarding these as scams.

The confusion has caused many to throw away their cards, believing them to be scam or junk mail, Healey said.

“After hearing from many people who are confused about these prepaid cards, we want to make sure they know they are real and that we are here help,” she said.

Healey said these cards usually come in an envelope with a return address reading: Money Network Cardholder Services, PO Box 247022, Omaha, NE 68124.

Those who may have thrown away the card can call 800-240-8100 to request one.

