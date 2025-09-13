BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell on Saturday issued a statement recognizing the one-year anniversary of the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died while training to become a member of the Massachusetts State Police.

“Every day since the passing of Trooper Delgado-Garcia, we have remembered and honored his courage and dedication to public service, not just as a respected member of the law enforcement community but as a beloved friend, family member, and colleague,” Campbell said in a statement. “We also recognize that this past year has brought many questions, and with them, the frustration and pain that can accompany a thorough and lengthy investigation. I want to assure the public, especially Trooper Delgado-Garcia’s family, that we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the independent investigation, which we are confident will be both comprehensive and impartial.”

Campbell has appointed David Meier to lead an independent investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death.

