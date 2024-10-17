GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday it was suing a company in Grafton over claims that odors produced by the business have been negatively impacting area residents for months.

“Every community deserves fresh air and responsible neighbors,” Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a statement. “No one should be unable to enjoy their yard, walk their neighborhood, or open their windows because a company, even one with an important mission, is prioritizing its business over complying with reasonable and sound environmental laws and regulations that protect the health of our residents.”

The business, Feedback Earth, Inc., processes food waste into animal feed. The lawsuit from the attorney general’s office alleges the odors are the result of “a pattern of environmental permit violations and unsanitary conditions at its facility”.

“The complaint alleges that these problems significantly worsened this summer, after the company began to process lobster shells without permission from MassDEP,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement. “According to the complaint, the odors regularly impacted residents’ ability to use their yards and open their windows for several miles around the facility, resulting in hundreds of complaints to MassDEP and Feedback Earth.”

Campbell’s office also alleged the company “improperly stored food waste, processed spoiled food, and failed to notify MassDEP before making changes to its operations, all of which potentially exacerbated odors.”

The attorney general’s office is seeking a preliminary injunction to cease the odors and “ensure Feedback Earth’s compliance with the law going forward”. The office is also seeking a permanent injunction and civil penalties for the alleged violations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)