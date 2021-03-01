Mass. AG sues orthodontist for false billing, keeping kids in braces longer than needed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local orthodontist is being sued by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office after an investigation determined he kept children in braces longer than medically necessary and submitted millions in false claims to MassHealth, officials announced Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, claims Dr. Mouhab Z. Rizkallah, DDS and two companies—Dr. Mouhab Z. Rizkallah DDS MSD PC and The Braces Place of Lawrence LLC—through which he owns and operates six orthodontic practices in Massachusetts, instituted a series of illegal policies and practices since 2013 with the intent to defraud MassHealth.

“For years, this orthodontist used his young patients as pawns to steal millions of dollars from the state,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “This illegal behavior harmed families from low-income communities and communities of color who rely on MassHealth for health care coverage. We are suing to hold Dr. Rizkallah accountable for these exploitative practices that victimized vulnerable residents in Massachusetts.”

Rizkallah operates six orthodontic practices that currently do business as “The Braces Place,” with locations in Somerville, Boston, Lawrence, Lowell, Framingham, and Lynn. The AG’s Office began an investigation after receiving a patient complaint, and subsequently a related MassHealth referral.

Healey’s complaint alleges that Dr. Rizkallah instituted various practices to increase the amount of money collected from MassHealth, regardless of whether the services were medically necessary.

“For example, Dr. Rizkallah allegedly kept his MassHealth patients, mostly children, in braces longer than medically necessary so he could bill MassHealth for more money. To do this, he often put braces only on a child’s top teeth at the beginning of comprehensive orthodontic treatment, even when there was no medical justification for delaying putting braces on the bottom teeth. This significantly extended the patient’s treatment time and increased the amount of money collected from MassHealth,” the statement issued Monday read.

The lawsuit also alleges Rizkallah instituted a practice of billing MassHealth for custom-fitted sports mouth guards that many patients did not request, need, or receive. However, the mouth guards given to patients were alleged to be the type sold in retail stores for $9.99 and Rizkallah instructed his staff to cut the price off the packaging and bill MassHealth between $85 and $95 for each mouth guard.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Stephany Collamore and Matthew Turnell, Senior Healthcare Fraud Investigator Andrew Lutynski, and Investigator William Welsh, all of the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)