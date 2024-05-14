BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of leaking highly classified information online. Now he could face a new trial in military court.

The Air Force is charging the 22-year-old from North Dighton with one count of failure to obey an order and two counts of obstruction of justice.

A hearing on Tuesday at Hanscom Air Force Base will be similar to a preliminary hearing for civilians and will determine whether there is enough evidence to begin a special court-martial.

Teixeira is already serving time after pleading guilty to leaking highly classified information on the social media sight called Discord.

That information included highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine and other national security matters.

Teixeira agreed to a 16-year plea deal. His sentencing for that case is schedule for September.

Back at Hanscom, Teixeira is still considered an airman first class active duty pending the outcome of his potential court martial.

If he’s found guilty of these new charges, he could also face more prison time.

