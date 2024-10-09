BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts organizations offered animal aid when Hurricane Helene tore through the Southeast. Less than two weeks later, local groups are stepping in again ahead of Milton.

Churning off the coast of Florida as of Wednesday morning, Milton is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

While people in the path of the storm evacuate, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said it has been in contact with workers on the ground in Florida.

Following conversations with Florida counterparts, the ARL said it is preparing to receive emergency transports of dogs being taken out of the path of the storm.

“This is why we do the work that we do,” said ARL Senior Vice President of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services Erin Doyle. “It’s because we want to help. We want to help pets. We want to help people.”

“We get help from others when we’re affected by a disaster and we’re ready and happy to step in and help,” Doyle said.

While happy to step up, the ARL in a statement said a sudden surge of animals in need following Helene and Milton “presents financial challenges.”

“To help these animals, ARL must rely on the combined strength of its staff, volunteers, and the generosity of donors,” the ARL said.

The ARL has asked donors to pitch in, directing donors to a dedicated Hurricane Milton fundraising page.

Among other organizations, the MSPCA has said their shelters are at capacity after taking in animals after Helene.

As they look to make room for new arrivals, the MSPCA is hosting an adoptathon this week where fees will be waived for several animals across their shelters.

The ARL is expecting to receive 10 dogs via upcoming emergency transports. The dogs will arrive on Thursday.

Facing the prospect of additional dogs in need of care, Doyle said adoptions will also help the ARL.

“As folks come in to keep adopting our animals and we can free up room, we’ll be able to take in more,” she said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Hurricane Milton.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)