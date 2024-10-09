BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts offered animal aid when Helen tore through the Southeast, and now local organizations are offering a hand ahead of Milton.

Ten of those dogs are set to arrive in Boston tomorrow; there will be a short holding period once they get into the state before the adoption process.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is planning the emergency transport of animals ahead of the storm.

However, the MSPCA said with all the dogs that came to their shelters after Hurricane Helene, their shelters are already at capacity.

Now, they’re looking to make room for the new wave of animals in need.

They’re hosting an adopt-a-thon this week, where fees will be waived for several of its animals across all four of its shelters.

The ARL is also asking for donations so they can provide these dogs with the food, medical care, and shelter they need.

