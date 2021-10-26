NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts animal shelter is asking the public for donations to help cover medical care costs after 68 cats were recently surrendered.

Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield rescued the cats from a local pet owner, who had to give up the cats he took in over the years because he has to leave his home, the shelter said in a news release.

Ten cats from the group will need dental surgery and Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato is estimating an additional $5,000 to $10,000 in veterinary care costs to get the group ready for adoption.

Katy is super friendly and is currently awaiting her dental surgery so she can find her forever home. (Second Chance Animal Services)

In addition to dental surgery, six of the cats will need to be spayed or neutered and two kittens are facing serious eye issues, according to Second Chance Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Jackie Celmer.

The cats will be heading to the shelter’s adoption center in the next few days to find new homes, including a pair that have been inseparable, according to Blancato.

“Our Almost Home Facility team has done an amazing job of observing the cats and moving them around to see who is comfortable with who,” Blancato said. “We have a pair that came in together and they haven’t left each other’s side for more than a few moments, choosing to cuddle together in a big blue bowl all day long.”

Donations can be made online at secondchanceanimals.org, through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

