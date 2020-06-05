Mass. announces guidelines for reopening public pools, parks, playgrounds

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Friday announced that public pools, parks, playgrounds, and other outdoor spaces could reopen as early as next week in Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ four-phase plan to a “new normal.”

On Monday, June 8, public and semi-public outdoor swimming, wading, and special purpose pools will reopen with many rules in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus., as long key public health metrics allow for it, according to Baker. He said he will announce his decision on Phase 2 during a news conference on Saturday.

Indoor facilities may only reopen to supervised youth sports leagues and summer sports camps for participants under 18 years old.

Parks, open spaces, and outdoor education programs have also been permitted to open in Phase 2.

All visitors to parks and open spaces, and managers associated with properties or activities must abide by specific DPH orders and guidelines.

Playgrounds, spray decks and outdoor fitness areas are also included in Phase 2.

All visitors to playgrounds, spray decks and outdoor fitness areas must abide by specific DPH orders and guidelines.

