Mass. announces nursing home reforms to keep older adults safe amid pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that the state has begun implementing a round of nursing home reforms in an effort to keep older adults safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reforms, which are part of the Accountability and Supports Package 2.0, aim to improve the standards of care and infection control during the fall and winter months.

The first phase of reforms include $82 million in restructured Medicaid rates and immediate steps to eliminate three and four bed rooms in nursing homes.

The reforms include:

Requiring nursing homes to take immediate steps to reduce or eliminate rooms with more than two residents to improve infection control standards and resident quality of life, the first step in eliminating 3 and 4 bed rooms in nursing homes

$82 million in restructured Medicaid rates, which incentivize high-quality, high-occupancy, and care for high-acuity special populations, including residents with substance use disorder and/or several mental health diagnoses, while ensuring stability for high-Medicaid facilities

Strengthened criteria for nursing homes that establish isolation spaces for COVID-19 positive residents being discharged from hospitals, limiting isolation spaces to facilities that have a high DPH quality score, meet specific staffing and PPE requirements and have no deficiencies on DPH infection control surveys

Baker also announced that his administration has updated long-term care staff surveillance testing guidance to align with federal guidance.

Flu vaccine requirements for staff at nursing homes, rest homes, ALRs, adult day health programs, and dialysis units have also been strengthened to protect vulnerable residents and providers. The state order eliminates the option for staff to opt-out of getting a flu vaccine, with exemptions only for medical or religious reasons.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has committed more than $400 million in new funding directly to nursing homes, on top of over $180 million in federal funding.

More than 55,500 older adults live in 700 nursing homes, rest homes, and assisted living residences across the Commonwealth.

