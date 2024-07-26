CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s a new game in Massachusetts combining dodgeball and archery, where you can take part in some friendly competition. It’s called “combat archery.”

Aiming for a good time? Follow the arrows to Archery Games Boston.

“So much adrenaline running through your veins. You’re dodging, you’re trying to hit someone with an arrow,” player Shennie Quintanilla said.

A combination of dodgeball and archery, the game of combat archery lets you live out your Hunger Games fantasy.

“My first thought was like, ‘How don’t more people know about this?’ said G, general manager of Archery Games Boston.

First, some target practice. The rules are simple.

“If you are hit, you are out,” said G. “As soon as you’re hit, throw your hand up.”

Helmets on…

“Green team, are you ready?” G said, before the green team gave a loud cheer.

“Yellow team, are you ready?” he said, with the yellow team following suit.

“On my whistle,” he said. And the game began.

The players run around on the indoor field, dodging foam-tipped arrows and hiding behind inflatable obstacles.

No experience? No problem! Everyone has to start somewhere.

“I think I shot a bow at, like, the YMCA one time? That’s probably it,” said Yousef Hariri.

“Once upon a time back in Boy Scouts, I did some archery, but that was a long time ago,” said Mark Elrod.

“It was definitely a, definitely a learning curve,” said Cameron Cardwell.

“You get that perfect balance of like, okay, we’re gonna do something physical, something that’s not super easy, but the gratification of hitting someone is so like, ‘Oh my God, I need my next fix,'” G said.

When asked what kept him coming back to Archery Games Boston, Cardwell said it was the people who play together.

“The community, the people. The game’s fun, but the people, I’ve made like some of my closest friends here,” Cardwell said.

“It’s very friendly, very lots of people here to have a good time and just learn and grow and get better at it,” player BJ Thompson said.

You can shoot your way over to Archery Games Boston Wednesday through Sunday. You can play with friends in a private game or with strangers. Check out the game on the company’s website, archerygamesboston.com.

