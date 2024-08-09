BOSTON (WHDH) - A new boat rental company is sailing into Boston Harbor, offering all-electric boats that people can drive with no license required.

“What sets us apart is that you can take these boats yourself — whether it’s a group of friends, a group of colleagues or family — and cruise around the Boston Harbor,” said Patrick Rourke, the owner of Boston Electric Boats.

“We’ve had so many people that have never driven a boat before, and we take the time with them to make sure they feel good about it,” Rourke said.

Aisha Strauss recently rented one of the boats and said it offered a unique view of Boston.

“As long as you are maintaining your surroundings and being aware of your radius, anyone can drive this,” she said.

When 7NEWS rode one of the boats, the trip was a breeze, offering a pre-set route on a display screen.

Free from typical Boston traffic, the boat trips allow guests to get close to the USS Constitution. The trips also allow great views of the Tobin Bridge, the Zakim Bridge, and other Boston landmarks.

Among advantages from the electric boats, Rourke said “there’s really no engine noise.”

“There’s no engine odors, and we feel good about not burning fuel,” he said. “…Enjoy the views of the city. Enjoy sunset.”

You can rent one of the boats from Boston Electric Boats now through October. You will want to book a time slot in advance and can do so at the link here.

