BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re looking for something to brighten up your night – you might want to head over to the Franklin Park Zoo for Boston Lights.

A new, immersive display is taking the classic light show to a whole new level.

“We find a lot of jaw marks on the ground because everybody’s jaws are just dropping when they go through this,” said John Lenahan, president and CEO of Zoo New England. “These are really works of art. It really is one photo op after another.”

The shining sculptures focus on four different themes. Dive in to an underwater world, marvel at bright flower blooms, and then journey through China and India.

“The reaction is really of pure joy. You look at some of these lanterns and you say, ‘How do they make that happen?’ There’s really a lot of technology behind it,” Lenahan said.

Lenahan invited 7News to wander through a mile and a half of dazzling displays.

“It takes a solid month, seven days a week, for installation,” he said. “I think we had 42 tractor trailers that came to the zoo and dropped off materials.”

There are so many lanterns to look at. It might be hard to pick a favorite.

“For me it was the shark mouth and entering the shark mouth,” one visitor said.

“Probably the bars with the fish on top,” said another.

“I really like the peacocks and how they’re constantly changing colors,” a third said.

As for the animals — they’re trading in the bright lights for a good night’s sleep.

“Our animals, for the most part, are behind the scenes at these hours, having their dinner, getting ready for bed. So you don’t see that many animals,” said Lenahan.

But you will see a lot of smiles.

“It brings together all kinds of people into an experience that is interactive and is fun for everybody,” Lenahan said.

Sweet memories… coming to light.

Boston Lights is open every night now through Nov. 3, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the door.

