DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Pizza too greasy? Slice too floppy? Tired of the same old toppings?

Longing for some variety? How about trying a pizza cupcake? Boston Pizza Cupcakes in Dedham is serving up pizza by the muffin tin.

“It’s the fun of a cupcake, but it’s pizza,” co-founder Nyk Chatzis said. “It’s small, it’s fun, it’s decorative, it’s beautiful, it’s delicious, you don’t have to settle for just one flavor. It’s like getting a slice of deep dish on the go.”

This brother-sister duo dreamed up the deep-dish delight.

“He’s more of the chef, and I’m definitely more of like what I want to see on the menu, like the flavors,” Natasha Chatzis said. “We grew up in the pizza industry, and we love food, and we love working with our family.”

Nyk and Natasha created the trendy treats while working in their family’s restaurant.

“It’s still fluffy like a deep dish, and then it’s crispy on the outside,” Natasha said.

The toppings take it over the top, such as the double pepperoni.

Wanna try something a little more unique? How about chicken and waffles? Or truffle mushroom and goat cheese?

“That one’s made with three different kinds of mushroom, white mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and cremini mushrooms, so it’s a mushroom explosion,” Natasha said.

These definitely take the cake.

“I just love the pizza,” one customer said. “I’ve never had pizza and a cupcake so it’s like, that sounds amazing.”

“I love cupcakes, love pizza,” another customer said. “I got pepperoni, bacon ranch, and then a few dessert ones.”

Did she say dessert?

“We have the caramelo — which is a dulce de leche with coconut — we have the crème brulee, classic cheesecake, our berries and cream, and then our s’mores,” Nyk said.

“The bottom is made with a pastry dough, so it’s different than our pizza cupcakes,” Natasha said.

The sweet taste of innovation.

“Boston is a really important place for revolutionary ideas and culinary prowess. There’s so many restaurants like ours, that just work really hard at making things delicious,” Nyk said.

Boston Pizza Cupcakes is open seven days a week and they’re always coming up with new flavors. It’s a fantastic reason to keep coming back for more.