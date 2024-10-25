BOSTON (WHDH) - Here’s an idea for your next ghoul’s night out.

7’s Juliana Mazza and Polikseni Manxhari take us to a frightening fest with Mass Appeal.

Make no bones about it. Boston’s “Wicked Haunt Fest” is a wicked good time!

Creative Director Carl Rugato said, “I would describe Wicked Haunt Fest as a mixture between a theme park village, a fair, and … just a general place to enjoy an atmosphere and be outside.”

The festival features four haunted attractions. There’s a terrifying tomb, a farmer’s fertilizer-fueled nightmare, and more.

Wicked Haunt Fest is open now through Nov. 3

Learn more and buy tickets: https://www.bostonswickedhauntfest.com/

