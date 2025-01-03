BOSTON (WHDH) - Pour your heart out at Candlefish on Newbury Street in Boston.

“It’s really similar to almost wine tasting,” said Austen Hemlepp, general manager of Candlefish.

Except instead of sipping spirits, you’re sampling scents.

“You get to blend your own fragrance and make your own candles,” Hemlepp said. “We really kind of wanted to get back to basics.”

Anyone interested can sign up for a candle-making workshop and walk away with a new signature scent.

“We don’t want anyone to judge a candle before you get the chance to experience it with your nose,” Hemlepp said.

And Mass Appeal wanted to “nose” around!

“We’re going to put on our safety glasses and we’re also gonna put on our gloves,” Hemlepp said.

Now, get a whiff of this…

“Our top citrus,” she said. “I feel like it smells more like a citrus, like an orange peel or an orange rind than an actual orange.”

“Pine is my personal favorite that we have right now. It’s just so yummy,” Hemlepp continued.

Once you’ve picked your scents, you put them together!

“And then you’re just going to pour each of your oils so that the total together goes to this top gold line,” she said.

Then, dump the oil into your wax.

But we’re not done yet! Next, you head over to the candle library for a blind date with a new flame…

“Here, we have 100 different candles, and they are all labeled by number, and the reason we do that is so that you can have a blind scent experience,” Hemlepp said. “The world of smell, your olfactory system, is really closely related to memory and emotion in your brain.”

And nothing holds a candle to making new memories.

“Whenever you’re dealing with smell, you are going to be having an emotional experience to some degree or another,” she said.

Candlefish offers candle-making workshops seven days a week, and you can reserve a time slot in advance. All of those details are on candlefish.com.

