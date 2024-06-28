HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Good times are in full bloom at Cape Cod Lavender Farm.

Lavender lines the landscape at this secluded spot in Harwich.

The adventure begins at a charming cottage full of treats and trinkets.

This Cape Cod lavender farm is Cynthia Sutphin’s labor of love. She planted the rows of bushes herself.

“I wanted to grow something that no one else was actually growing on the Cape,” she said.

Over the past 30 years, Sutphin has turned her passion for plants into an evergreen empire.

“We sell it fresh, we sell out of it fresh,” she said. “We don’t have any left after usually August.”

The farm sees about 10,000 people per year.

“It serves all the senses. It smells great. It’s beautiful to look at and it tastes great.”

marmalade, soap, chocolate covered pretzel made by Chatham Candy Manor, olive oils, vinegars, body products

“Not all plants offer that much,” she said.

This farm offers a great way to enjoy the outdoors.

“We’ve got birds and trees and flowers and a fun outdoor time, and I don’t think we have enough of that in this day and age”

