BOSTON (WHDH) - A classic board game is being brought to life on the streets of Boston. 7’s Amaka Ubaka is showing us how it’s gaining Mass Appeal.

Mystery’s afoot in Boston’s newest detective adventure. If you played the board game Clue as a kid, there’ s a new way to enjoy it as an adult: by walking around Boston looking for clues!

The mission: Figure out who killed Mr. Body Black.

The murder happened 75 years ago at the Tudor Mansion, where Mr. Body Black invited six very specific dinner guests to a dinner party and he ended up dead. Then, the home was sold. Now it’s our job to find the furniture and find the killer.

The evidence is scattered throughout different businesses in the heart of the city.

The journey begins inside Quincy Market.

Grab a guide, and get to work! And don’t forget your walking shoes.

Our sleuthing led us to the Warehouse Bar and Grille.

We have to crack the code to this safe to unlock a piece of the puzzle. You could say this killer was calculated.

Then, the library inside the Dagney Hotel, where Amaka solved this puzzle by the book.

Once you’ve solved the mystery, head back to the beginning and lock in a guess.

Clue: A Walking Mystery runs for the rest of the summer and you can book a time slot in advance.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit https://www.cluewalkingexperience.com/boston

