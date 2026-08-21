BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re looking to get your feet wet with a new hobby, this one is making waves.
7’s Amaka Ubaka shows us why rowing has gained Mass Appeal.
It’s beauty and grit and grace — all in one stroke.
At Community Rowing in Brighton, anyone can learn to row, row, row their boat down the Charles River.
The river has been a proving ground for generations of rowers. The Head of the Charles Regatta draws thousands of athletes to the city every October.
You can learn to row with a team or on your own.
Just don’t come here to kayak.
Before heading out on the water, Amaka tested her skills on a dockside simulator.
Then, it was Amaka’s turn to head out on the water.
Community Rowing offers classes for all skill levels all year round.
For more information visit: https://communityrowing.org/
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