BOSTON (WHDH) - A one-of-a-kind boutique in Boston brings the bling and allows you to send a message.

7’s Polikseni Manxhari is taking a closer look at why Little Words Project in the Seaport is gaining Mass Appeal.

“I wanted to create a vehicle for kindness, and so that’s what the bracelets are, they’re supposed to be worn and then passed on from person to person,” said Adriana Carrig, of the Little Words Project.

“As simple as it sounds, it makes a difference. As the words we tell ourselves really matter.”

Whether you’re all about family, need a reminder to exhale, or want to commemorate a wicked fun time, browse a wall of beaded bracelets to find the one that’s perfect for you. And, if you don’t see the word you’re looking for, you can make your own.

Learn more here: https://www.littlewordsproject.com/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)