BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Old North Church is an iconic landmark tied to the American Revolution — but underneath there’s a spooky secret.

7’s Juliana Mazza is offering a look inside a mysterious crypt underneath the church that is gaining Mass Appeal.

“Most people know Old North for the one if by land and two if by sea lantern signal,” a tour guide told 7NEWS. “I think a lot of our visitors are surprised to learn that we have this historic crypt underneath the church.”

Archeologists estimate more than a thousand people were buried at the church centuries ago.

To those interested, the church offers guided tours after dark.

“If you are down here at night and the church is just creaking and groaning, you hear these noises, it gets in your head a little bit,” the guide said, adding that one former worker was scared off the job when he spotted two figures watching him from the church gallery.

You can visit the crypt any day of the week. Tours after dark will only be offered through Saturday.

Learn more: https://www.oldnorth.com/admission-pricing/

