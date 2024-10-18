STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Ready for a sweet adventure with Mass Appeal?

7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us through a Willy Wonka-themed corn maze, where every twist and turn feels like you’ve found a Golden Ticket of fall fun!

The excitement never seems to end at Davis Mega Maze in Sterling.

“It’s the funnest part of fall,” says owner Larry Davis.

Davis transformed an ordinary cornfield into a world of pure imagination.

“It’s kind of an all out mental war with your friends to see who can solve the maze first,” he said. “It’s a bear to get through.”

Get lost in 3 miles of trails in this cornfield and don’t forget to look for the Golden Ticket!

And once you’ve escaped, there’s a lot more to do.

“We have over 60 other attractions, from the zip line to the potato blasters,” he said.

The Mega Maze is open weekends through the end of October. You can buy tickets at the gate or online.

Learn more: https://davismegamaze.com/

