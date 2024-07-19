BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re craving a little snap, crackle, and pop, there’s a place for you. The sweet shop is serving up treats that are magically delicious.

Breakfast is getting a makeover at Day and Night Cereal Bar in Brighton.

“It’s a dessert parlor, think of it that way,” said owner Louis Elveus. “Ice cream, cereal, plus milk. That’s the main ingredient, the main formula.”

Sounds sweet! But it’s the combo of cereal and cartoons that gives this shop its vintage charm.

“It does hit that nostalgia point for me of like waking up Saturday mornings, watching cartoons and eating cereal,” Elveus said.

That’s why many of the cereal creations are named after animation characters.

The Homer has Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs, we also throw a Chips Ahoy cookie in there,” Elveus said.

“The Oddparents is super good because it has Fruit Loops, Captain Crunch All Berries in there with some vanilla ice cream,” he continued.

Pick out a flavor, then decide… Milkshake or bowl?

“I’m more of a shake person. You can’t go wrong with either one but they are totally different experiences,” Elveus said.

So let’s shake things up.

“Start with the ice cream. Get about three good scoops in there,” he said. “Now we’re gonna add the cereals. Here we go.”

“Now we’re going to put some whipped cream on there,” he continued.

Time to grab a spoon!

Elveus then began to make a creation he calls the Firecracker Bowl.

“We decided to get a little creative. We throw a Poptart in there, throw a little strawberry drizzle on there. Then we’re going to get some ice cream, pour some of this Captain Crunch Red, White, and Blue. Some Frosted Flakes… We also get the milk,” he said.

“Everybody loves ice cream, everybody loves cereal. But now that you’ve had them together, how do you go back?” Elveus asked.

Whether you go milkshake or you go bowl, you can’t go wrong.

Day and Night Cereal Bar is open Tuesday through Sunday and they’re always coming up with new creations. You can learn more on their Instagram page, @dayandnightboston.

