BOSTON (WHDH) - We’re starting something new at 7NEWS. We call it “Mass Appeal.”

Every week we’ll introduce you to fun things to do around Massachusetts. Tonight, 7’s Amanda Crawford takes us inside the WNDR Museum, where visitors are invited to take part in the art.

This new interactive gallery is taking Boston by storm. Brian Haines, the museum’s chief experience officer, invited us to come check out the more than 20 exhibits currently on display.

You can, hear the rainbow, make an impression, or get lost in a maze of mirrors.

“You actually go into this beautiful piece of artwork,” he said. “It’s definitely an experience, and you kind of feel a little different as you go into the space and the door closes, and you’re with yourself for 60 seconds. It’s pretty intense.”

Just around the corner, a one-of-a-kind room with an eye-catching display.

“This is a really neat exhibit we call iris. And what we do is we have a really unique camera setup here that captures your iris. and here our coders throw it up on the wall ,” he said.

The next exhibit appeals to all the senses. “Inside Out” tells the story of an artist, swept up in a storm.

Guests are even welcomed to the museum via an LED light floor.

“The thing that I really love about this, as soon as people come around the corner, their faces light up …

And you can see it in people’s eyes, like as soon as they step on this floor, it’s like they just want to dance.”

Don’t feel like dancing?

You can place a colorful sticker inside the “Obliteration Room” or pick up a pen and make your mark on the giant Wall of Wisdom.

The Wonder Museum is always evolving. New exhibits pop up year-round.

Learn more and plan your trip: https://wndrmuseum.com/location/boston/

