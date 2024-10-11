Whether you’re a pumpkin person or love to pick your own apples, fall is the season for you. There are plenty of spots across Massachusetts where you can pick your own adventure.

‘Tis the season… For farm fun.

“We’re just having a nice fall day today,” said a pumpkin patch visitor.

“Trying to soak up fall as much as we can,” an apple orchard visitor said.

Pumpkin patch or apple orchard — take your pick!

Up first, we’re headed to Wilson Farm in Lexington.

“We have over 60 different varieties of pumpkins, squash, and gourds,” said Lauren Wilson, owner of Wilson Farm. “Pumpkin land, if you will.”

Here you’ll find way more than just plain pumpkins.

“This is a relatively new one called popcorn. That has been a huge favorite because it truly looks like buttery popcorn,” Wilson said.

“These are peanut pumpkins, which are very aptly named because they look like they’re covered in peanuts,” she continued. “An elephant’s favorite pumpkin.”

Take a “gander” at these!

“The goose gourds! They look like actual geese,” Wilson said.

In the mood for something a bit more colorful?

“We have pink pumpkins, and a blue pumpkin right here,” she said.

You can also get a “taste” of fall here.

“There’s something special about getting a hot cider donut,” Wilson said. “It’s nice and warm, very fluffy. Very fluffy.”

“That’s what you smell when you walk in here,” a visitor said.

“Sooooo good,” another said.

It’s also “sooooo good” at the Red Apple Farm in Phillipston.

“Folks come here for cider donuts, for cider,” said Al Rose, of Red Apple Farm.

Here they specialize in all things apple.

“Everything that’s on your bucket list for the fall, we’ve got it,” Rose said.

Their donuts are made with cider pressed fresh on the farm from apples grown in their orchard.

“Red Apple Farm started in 1912, which is the same year Fenway Park was built,” Rose said. “And right here is our 1912 mac, which is the oldest mac tree in the country that’s still producing apples. It looks like an old tree though.”

Get lost in acres and acres of red, delicious apples.

Ready to relax? Sip on some hard cider. Try the raspberry cider!

And this place is pretty popular.

“Our staff knows that you get the three Cs, you’d better batten down the hatches,” Rose said. “The cool, crisp, clear weather. That is apple picking weather.”

Whether you adore apples or prefer pumpkins, the time is right for some fall fun.

Both farms are open year round. You can also visit Red Apple Farm inside the Boston Public Market, and Wilson Farm is celebrating its 140th harvest this November.

