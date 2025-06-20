WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - En garde!

This isn’t just a duel— it’s a dance.

Fencing has been around a lot longer than films.

It started in France in the 16th century – a fast-paced, sword-swinging sport that’s equal parts strategy and style.

Vitali Nazarenko runs the Fencing Academy of Boston.

He competed at the Olympics – representing the Soviet Union and Ukraine.

Now he’s teaching me all about form, flair and footwork.

There’s no need to be on the fence about fencing. There are classes for people of all ages and skill levels at the Fencing Academy of Boston!

