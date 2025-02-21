BOSTON (WHDH) - The weather outside may be frightful, but these cups of cocoa are delightful!

Winter had me wondering, where can I find the best hot chocolate around Boston?

I started at L.A. Burdick in Brookline to see what all the fuss is about.

What sets this cup of cocoa apart it its sweet beginnings.

“L.A. Burdick stands for Larry Burdick, he’s the founder,” said Therese Samuelsson of L.A. Burdick. “Back in the 1980s, he was working in Switzerland and France as a chocolatier. When he came back from Europe to the states, he realized that we need some fine chocolate here.”

Here, a cup of fine “sipping chocolate” starts with a scoop and some steam.

We also had to check out Woods Hill Pier 4.

At Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport, you can experience an explosion of chocolatey flavor.

“We have three different flavors, a salted caramel, a cookies and cream and a classic hot chocolate flavor,” said Kasey Geremia, executive pastry chef at Woods Hill Pier 4. “We wanted something that was a little different than your classic cup of hot cocoa, and something that was a fun experience for the table for everyone to do together.”

This hot chocolate is the bomb, literally!

Just drop the bomb into your mug, cover it with hot milk, and wait for the big reveal!

Also on the top of my list was Cacao in the South End, where chocolate runs in the family.

“This is very personal to me,” said Perla Rosario, owner of Cacao. “My father grew up on a cacao farm in the Dominican Republic. Just as a child I would go there every summer, it definitely left a mark in me.”

“Our hot chocolate is inspired by Dominican hot chocolate. It’s typically made with water, chocolate, and warm spices. We do it a little differently,” said Rosario.

And you can taste the difference. A soothing sip, on a frigid February day.

