CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The wizarding world of Harry Potter is being brought to life in Cambridge.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition features 25 rooms of wonder and excitement.

From Hagrid’s hut to the quidditch field and beyond, it’s no Hogwarts Express, this exhibit has its own way of welcoming you into the magical realm.

“To start, in the front of the exhibition, you’re given a little wristband, and as you go through the exhibition, there’s a series of little golden snitches and when you tap this along the golden snitch, something magical will happen,” said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

Before you begin, there’s an important decision to make — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin?

“Choose your house that you identify with,” Zaller said.

But hurry, or else you’ll be late to potions class.

“Here you brew a potion. You choose a potion, now look at the potion book, find the ingredients, boom, and look at that,” Zaller said. “Beautiful, ten more points for Gryffindor.”

You can also work your magic by practicing spells.

“Just trace your finger over that and you will do a spell,” he said.

While you’re wandering, keep an eye out for costumes and props from the films.

“Everything in all these glass cases around us are original, worn in the movie by the actors,” Zaller said.

And no, you don’t have to be a superfan to have a super time.

“We get people on the time, particularly parents or grandparents, dates, cousins, family, friends, whatever, and a lot of people are like, ‘I’ve never seen [the movies], I’m going to go see it now,'” Zaller said.

You can experience the magic at Harry Potter: The Exhibition now through Jan. 5. Learn more on the website. Tickets can be found here.

