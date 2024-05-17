BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s a new sleek speakeasy in the Back Bay where you can travel back in time. But to find the Blind Duck, you need to go on a hunt for the hidden hangout.

Perched above Boston in a high-rise hotel, there’s a secret spot waiting to be discovered.

“It is a little bit of a journey. We definitely get people wandering around the floors and have no idea where they’re going,” said Micah Clark, the beverage director of Raffles Boston.

The journey starts in the lobby of Raffles Hotel. Head for the elevators and go up to the 17th floor. Climb to the top of this spiral staircase, and then…

“Look for the fire exit, and the fire exit is actually the entrance to the bar,” Clark said.

Inside, you’ll find a hidden speakeasy called the Blind Duck — but this isn’t the roaring ’20s!

“We’re not going for that bowler hat and mustaches and flapper dresses,” Clark said. “We want to make it more of a vibe.”

“It’s something new to the city that we’ve been needing for a long time,” one customer said. “It’s unique and pretty and light and bright.”

Speaking of light, this bar is bathed in it from these giant windows.

“You can’t talk about Blind Duck without talking about the view. It’s really spectacular,” Clark said.

Take in the view, and an elegant cocktail, like an Old Fashioned with a Boston twist!

“One of my favorite cocktails is the Jack, Kack, and Lack. If you read the ‘Make Way for Ducklings Book,’ which takes place just a few blocks from here in the gardens, those are the names of the ducklings that make their way through the story,” Clark said.

It’s made with Elijah Craig bourbon washed with brown butter and a bit of duck fat, and one full ounce of Broadbent Madeira 5 Years Old Reserve. A Chinese five-spice simple syrup is added with a bit of demerara syrup, and then ice and a couple dashes of Angostura bitters.

How about a snack?

“This is a brioche toast served with trout caviar, sour cream, and fresh chive. And then we have the ever so popular fried calamari. The particular goal is to have food that can be eaten with your hands, so no silverware required. It’s all finger food,” said George Mendez, a chef at Raffles Boston.

Keep those hands free for another round of drinks.

Cheers!

