NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s tea time at one luxurious lounge on the North Shore.

The pastel paradise that is Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge in Newburyport is pretty in pink, but it’s not Barbie’s Dream Home.

“It’s a totally pink room,” said Jody Tozier, operations manager at the Garrison Inn. “It’s something very different – it’s high tea!”

This quirky cafe is part of the historic Garrison Inn, but Tozier said it’s not quite a traditional tea room.

“I don’t think we have two teapots in this place that are the same,” she said. “Everything is mismatched.”

It’s not high tea, of course, without your fanciest hat.

“I mean, how often can you go out and wear a fascinator?” Tozier said. “Not very many places. No. But in here, absolutely, you can dress for high tea right up to the nines.”

And the tea? Piping hot, and served in 11 different varieties from classics like English breakfast, Earl Grey, and chamomile to pomegranate and chocolate chai supreme.

If tea isn’t your thing…

“How can you not love an open champagne bar?” Tozier said. “I mean, I’m just going to get that right out of the gate.”

No tea party is complete without dainty delights, which Ladyfinger’s has in spades.

Tozier said high tea is a time to reconnect with friends of all genders and ages.

“I love when I see people putting the phone away,” she said. “However, it’s kind of hard to put your phone away in here because you wanna take so many pictures.”

Ladyfinger’s Lounge hosts afternoon tea on select Saturdays and Sundays. A reservation is required. For afternoon tea reservations, call 978-499-8500. Learn more about Ladyfinger’s Lounge here: https://www.garrisoninn.com/ladyfingers

