NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - You can now get your head in the game — literally — at Natick Mall. Level 99 is an interactive experience that’s like an arcade, escape room, and jungle gym, all in one.

“I’ve never felt more nostalgic and like a child and had more fun than in this place,” one player said.

Level 99 is next-level fun.

“I’ve never seen anything like this place before,” another player said.

It’s an adult playground where your wristband guarantees a good time and a great workout.

“Didn’t expect to sweat this much,” a player said.

“It’s a video game come to life. It’s a video game that you’re the hero in and you get to explore one level after another,” said Matt DuPlessie, CEO of Level 99. “We have over 50 different room-sized games, mental and physical skill-based challenge games.”

“You have no idea what you’re going to see around the next corner,” DuPlessie said.

Tap your ticket… and take a swing, roll with the punches, or stretch yourself to the limit.

“It’s going to light up targets that we have to bop. So all the white ones we have to cover and turn green,” DuPlessie said.

If that wasn’t hard enough, check out this sticky situation.

“So this, we’re going to do some ninja training here,” DuPlessie said. “There will be sticks spinning around in the middle of the room that we have to avoid. As the buttons light up, we hit them. It’s going to start to get faster.”

If you need to take a breath, you can slow down with some screen time.

“That’s literally a game from my childhood,” DuPlessie said. “And this is a giant joystick. Move your red snake, don’t crash into the walls, pick up the gray things.”

“It’s one of those things you hear about you’re like ‘Oh, that seems kind of childish,’ but then you do it and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s kind of not that childish, it’s a lot of fun,” said a Level 99 player.

“And for adults there’s a bar here too,” another player said.

“We have ancho business, which is like a chipotle spicy margarita,” said Ryan Shocklee, vice president of food and beverage at Level 99. “We have a new one coming out, looks like a carrot in a glass. That is our orange creamsicle.”

Colorful cocktails and Detroit-style pizza?

“All of it is made here,” Shocklee said. “We make our own dough. All our sauces and everything’s all made here.”

Food and fun, all in one!

“It’s active. It’s team building, communication, it’s just all the fun things you can do with your friends at once,” said a Level 99 player.

“A real-world, social, physical, get my butt off the couch put down my phone interact with real people in a real space and get out and play games again,” DuPlessie said.

“Get here, play,” a player said.

Level 99 is open seven days a week. Walk ins are welcome, but it’s recommended to buy tickets in advance. Learn more about Level 99 at level99.com.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)