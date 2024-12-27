BOSTON (WHDH) - There more than meets the eye at one spot in Faneuil Hall.

7’s Amaka Ubaka is taking a closer look at the immersive Museum of Illusions to see why it’s gaining Mass Appeal.

Prepare to have your mind warped, bent, and blown at the downtown Boston museum, which invites visitors to view the world from a whole new perspective.

There’s a disorienting walkway that makes you feel like you’re spinning, opportunities to take photos that play tricks on your eyes with perspective and gravity-defying final pictures.

So, head here for a surprise — and don’t forget your camera.

The Museum of Illusion is open 7 days a week.

For more information or to buy a ticket, visit: https://moiboston.com/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)