BOSTON (WHDH) - If you like to take your dog to the park but feel left out of the fun, we know a place that will get tongues and tails wagging.

The Park-9 Dog Bar is a beer garden that has really gone do the dogs.

“We are not just dog friendly, we are dog-forward. You definitely can have your dog with you but we wanted to create an environment that welcomed the dog too, not just allowed them,” said Emily Gusse.

Park-9in the Fenway is fun unleashed.

“If your dog loves to romp around in the off-leash park, make a splash in our pools, they’re more than welcome to. If they need a break, we have tons of on-leash areas as well.”

When Gusse dreamed up the doggy paradise, she made safety her top priority.

“We’re just trying to be a safer than your average dog park experience. so we are going to ask you to register with us. We’re just looking for proof of vaccines, just want to make sure your dog is up to date so that they’re protected and the dogs around them are protected,” she said.

No pooch? No problem!

“You do not need a dog to come out here. Let me say that loud and clear- it’s not weird to come here without a dog! you can come and enjoy the dogs playing, enjoy your beverage,” she said.

The pop-up is open Wednesday through Sunday, now through October.

You can even rent out the space for private events — doggy birthday party, anyone?

Learn more here: https://www.park9dogbar.com/park9-fenway

