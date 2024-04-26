BOSTON (WHDH) - Get ready to paddle up, because pickleball hype has hit the hub.

A cross between tennis and ping pong, novices and enthusiasts alike can take a swing at the surging sport at PKL Boston in South Boston, a 25,000 square foot indoor pickleball center complete with courts, cocktail lounge, games, and more.

While PKL does serve food, in game “the kitchen” takes on a whole new meaning.

“This little fun area in the middle is called the kitchen,” said TKTKTK, pointing out a marked off area on either side of the net. “You cannot hit it out of the air in the fun little area. You can go in here as much as you want, but the problem is once you go in here you can’t hit it out of the air, so once you’re in here and it’s coming at you, you’re kind of stuck.”

From one “kitchen” to a literal one, PKL serves up delicious options like hangar steak with homemade chimichurri and soft pretzels – but no pickles.

“I hate pickles,’ TKTK said. “I hate pickles, so I am the reason there is a lack of pickles on the menu.”

Shake off a tough loss with a cocktail, including some inspired by pop culture icons, like the Harry Styles, a light, refreshing, vodka-based drink. Players can, yes, drink on the courts.

“You don’t have to have any experience,” one player said. “You don’t need to be athletic, you just have to come in with a good attitude and want to have fun. Everyone cna kind of pick it up and feel like they’re having a good time.”

Courts can be booked by the hour, and must be reserved in advance.

