SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll!

It’s flippin’ fun at Pop’s Pinball Parlor at Somerville’s Bow Market, which boasts a collection of machines from the “golden age of pinball” — ranging from the ’70s through the ’90s.

Owners Ty Ueda and Daniel Radin are going for a vintage vibe, gathering arcade games that bring on the nostalgia.

“Some of these games I played when I was a teenager. It’s great to see them back,” one arcade-goer said.

The oldest game in the arcade is King Pin, from 1973, Ueda said.

“This is all what they call electro-mechanical. There’s no digital anything in this game. Everything is pretty much counted by this spinning motor right here,” Ueda said.

Over the past year, Radin and Ueda have turned their popular parlor into a happening hangout.

“It’s a pretty quick snowball from ‘I stopped in once,’ to ‘I’m stopping in every day,’ to ‘now all my friends are here,'” Ueda said.

If you’re really lucky – you might bump into a pinball prodigy! But you don’t have to be the best to have a good time.

“What people don’t know is everyone’s kind of terrible at pinball. You always lose. No one wins pinball,” Radin said.

Curious guests can drop into Pop’s Pinball Parlor any day of the week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but should keep in mind that Thursday nights are tournament nights. It’s a great way to meet people who share interest in the game and to enjoy all of the nostalgia.

