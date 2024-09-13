CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’re looking for old school fun and vintage vibes, a new outdoor roller skating rink in Kendall Square may be the destination for you.

Situated at the corner of Broadway and Third Street, a once-empty parking lot has been transformed into the home of Rollerama.

Described as a “pop-up outdoor social space,” Rollerama was created by MIT. It offers free skate rentals, free lessons, live music, vendors, concessions and more.

“It just makes me feel like I’m flying,” said Talia Jean-Baptiste while skating at Rollerama.

Kathryn Brown, the director of real estate at MIT’s Investment Management Company, said Rollerama’s creators wanted to make sure the space was bright and colorful.

“It’s not just a roller skating rink,” Brown told 7NEWS.

“There’s a lot of people that come into this space and enjoy just the music and being outdoors,” Brown said.

Among additional amenities, Brown noted a dog park and a lawn area where people hold picnics.

Brown said organizers came up with the idea for a pop-up installation centered around roller skating after realizing outdoor roller skating was hard to find in the Greater Boston area.

Set to remain open through the end of the summer, Rollerama has been a hit for guests.

“It’s just real fun,” said one young skater.

Jean-Baptiste said she stumbled on Rollerama while walking in Cambridge.

“I was like ‘Oh, that looks cool,’” she said.

With guests not needing to pay to rent skates, Brown said Rollerama is “an all-free community space.”

Some people enjoying Rollarama said they were especially grateful for free lessons.

“As soon as I got here, someone came over and gave me a hand getting into the rink,” said one man.

Sarah Gallup, the director of government and community communications at MIT said people regularly help guests when they fall down.

Regardless of experience, Gallup said Rollerama is “absolutely a happy place.”

Rollerama is open Wednesdays through Sundays until the end of September.

Though it is free to skate, you should book a time slot in advance through the Rollerama website.



